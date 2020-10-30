Beirut Police Block Quarter Adjacent to French Embassy Ahead of Mass Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Lebanese road police forces have sealed off all roads leading to the French embassy in Beirut ahead of a planned protest that was not authorized by the local authorities, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Additional security reinforcements were taken to the diplomatic mission, according to the correspondent.

The measures were taken due to activist intentions to hold a mass rally near the French embassy, a road police officer said.

Security has been maintained in cooperation with the army.

Demonstrators are moving toward the embassy in a bid to express their protest against the stand of French President Emmanuel Macron over caricatures of Islamic prophet Mohammad that were published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo.