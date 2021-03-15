UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut Port Blast Caused Minor Delays In Food Imports - Foodstuff Importers Syndicate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Beirut Port Blast Caused Minor Delays in Food Imports - Foodstuff Importers Syndicate

Described as a narrowly-averted catastrophe for the country's foodstuff importers, the August 4 Beirut port blast has had little impact on the import of foodstuff into the country, with only minor delays reported, the head of the Lebanese Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs, Hani Bohsali, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Described as a narrowly-averted catastrophe for the country's foodstuff importers, the August 4 Beirut port blast has had little impact on the import of foodstuff into the country, with only minor delays reported, the head of the Lebanese Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs, Hani Bohsali, told Sputnik.

"The port's container yard was intact after the explosion and resumed operations five days after the explosion; otherwise, it would have been a catastrophe. Over 80 percent of the imported foodstuffs arrive in containers, and so import was not affected. There were some delays, but goods were largely available," Bohsali commented.

Decimating large sections of the city and rendering one-third of its population homeless, the blast left some sections of the port relatively unscathed, allowing it to resume operations a few days after the disaster.

Located just southwest of the blast's epicenter, the city's main grain silos storing roughly 85 percent of Lebanon's cereals were badly damaged, with their contents rendered unusable and leaving the country with less than a month's supply of grain reserves at the time.

"The destruction of the grain silos was a massive loss, but wheat and grain merchants have managed to adapt to its absence, but not without difficulties," Bohsali added.

Ripping through the city barely a few days into the country's second lock-down, the port blast dealt the beleaguered Mediterranean nation a defeating blow as authorities already struggling with a sharp economic crisis, a countrywide uprising, and the COVID-19 pandemic were caught off-guard by the blast, forcing then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab to resign from his office within a few days.

Related Topics

Import Beirut Lebanon August From Wheat

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash, Zaki Nusseibeh are key players in c ..

21 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather to prevail in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Chairman P@SHA urges PM to review proposed tax cre ..

3 minutes ago

Director General FGEHA Tariq Rasheed plants saplin ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Crisis Helped Popularize Cheaper, Local G ..

3 minutes ago

UNICEF Representative congratulates UAE’s leader ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.