Beirut Port Blast Damages International Airport In Lebanese Capital - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Beirut Port Blast Damages International Airport in Lebanese Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The powerful blast in the port of Beirut damaged the city's Rafic Hariri international airport, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

The IMLebanon news portal published photos showing that the airport was affected by the explosion despite being located over six miles away from the blast's epicenter.

According to the media, the facade of one of the terminals was damaged ” glass was broken, while concrete was scattered throughout the facade.

A massive blast took place in the port of Beirut at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT). According to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, half of the city's buildings were affected by the accident.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that the death toll currently stands at 50, and 2,750 others have suffered injuries.

More Stories From World

