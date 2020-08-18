UrduPoint.com
Beirut Port Director Placed Under Arrest Over August 4 Blast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:13 PM

The judicial investigator into the August 4 explosion in Lebanon's Beirut Port has issued an arrest warrant for the port's director general Hassan Koraytem, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The judicial investigator into the August 4 explosion in Lebanon's Beirut Port has issued an arrest warrant for the port's director general Hassan Koraytem, media reported Tuesday.

According to the Lebanese National news Agency, Judge Fadi Sawan issues the arrest after a four-hour interrogation in the presence of Koraytem's lawyer.

The judge also postponed the questioning of former Director General of Customs Chafic Merhi after a complaint filed by the latter's layer. Merhi headed the customs department when the ammonium nitrate, which is believed to have been the cause of the devastating explosion, was confiscated and stored away, the agency reported.

Earlier in the month, Sawan had issued an arrest warrant for the current head of customs, Badri Daher. Altogether, 25 people have been placed under arrest in connection with the August 4 explosion.

The death toll from the blast in the heart of Beirut has now exceeded 170, with dozens still missing. Lebanese President Michel Aoun estimated that the blast had caused around $15 billion in damages.

