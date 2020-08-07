Beirut Port Explosion Death Toll Grows to Over 150 - Health Minister

The death toll from the recent deadly blast in the port of Lebanon's Beirut has risen to 154, the country's Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that 120 other people are in serious condition

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The death toll from the recent deadly blast in the port of Lebanon's Beirut has risen to 154, the country's Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that 120 other people are in serious condition.

The most recent data on the fatalities from the explosion was 137, according to the local authorities.

"The death toll has grown to 154 and around 5,000 others are injured," Hassan said, as quoted by state news agency NNA.

Some 120 people are in critical condition, the minister added, noting that the count of victims may increase.

Rescue international teams, including Russia's emergency staff members, continue search operations on the port's territory and in areas that have been severely damaged in the result of the explosion, as many people are still reported missing.

A massive explosion took place at the port of Beirut late on August 4 and affected nearly half of the capital.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port. The three-day mourning period for the victims of the tragedy started on Wednesday and a two-week state of emergency in Beirut is in place, with a possible extension.