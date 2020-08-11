MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A global shipping company said that it is scheduled to deliver two cargo shipments to the Beirut port later this week, as the container terminal has escaped devastation in last week's massive explosion.

German container transportation company Hapag Lloyd AG said that it has booked two freight calls for August 14 and 15 as part of its Levante Express Service.

"In light of the recent events in Beirut, we are pleased to advise that the container terminal only suffered minor damages. Therefore, we will immediately reinstate our services to the port of Beirut," the company said in a statement.

The company also said that it is still assessing the damage sustained by their containers in the port at the time of the explosion.

The August 4 explosion, which followed a fire in the port, devastated the Lebanese capital, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands more. The virtual destruction of the storage and docking parts of the port, as well as the country's main grain silos, caused worry that a humanitarian crisis awaits the people of Lebanon.

Officials have pointed to over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated from a cargo ship in limbo in 2014, as the cause of the explosion.