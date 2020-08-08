UrduPoint.com
Beirut Protesters Storm Lebanese Economy Ministry Building - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Beirut stormed the building of the Lebanese Economy Ministry, the MTV channel reported Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters have occupied the building of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, while the Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel said that the military has sent its personnel to the building following the takeover.

