Beirut Protesters Storm Lebanese Economy Ministry Building - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Anti-government protesters in Beirut stormed the building of the Lebanese Economy Ministry, the MTV channel reported Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters have occupied the building of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, while the Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel said that the military has sent its personnel to the building following the takeover.