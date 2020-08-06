Lebanon cannot handle itself the consequences of the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut without support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Economy and Trade Minister Raoul Nehme said on Thursday

"Lebanon is unable to deal with the repercussions of the explosion, and we ask for the international assistance. ... The only decision is to cooperate with the IMF," Nehme told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster.

Losses of the explosion are estimated at billions of Dollars, the official added, noting that terminals for grain storage in the port are completely damaged.

The Lebanese capital was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with 137 people being killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many are still missing.

Half of the city's buildings are destroyed, and hospitals are overcrowded due to a large number of the blast's victims. According to the authorities, it was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The Lebanese government has announced a three-day mourning starting from Wednesday for the victims of the tragedy.