Beirut Seeks To Boost Industrial Cooperation Between Syria, Lebanon Despite US Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Beirut is looking forward to a direct meeting between the Syrian and Lebanese industry ministries in a bid to boost the partnership between the two middle Eastern countries in the food industry and the medical sector despite restrictions imposed by the US, Lebanese Industry Minister Imad Hoballah said on Thursday.

"The [Lebanese] government and the Industrial Ministry, in particular, are considering directions to develop cooperation with Syria. We look forward to a face-to-face meeting between the industry ministries of Syria and Lebanon in the near future," Hoballah said in an interview with the Syria tv broadcaster.

Beirut seeks to promote joint work with Damascus in the fields of the food industry, textile trade and pharmaceuticals, the Lebanese official added, noting that his country is also eager to meet with Syrian colleagues, including the transport minister, to discuss the development of road transit from Lebanon to Jordan and Iraq via Syria's territory.

"The United States is putting pressure on Lebanon, as well as on everyone beyond it. A purpose of this pressure is to force Lebanon to make a number of decisions in favor of Israel," the minister said when asked how the US sanctions can affect relationships between Damascus and Beirut.

The so-called US Caesar Act, signed in late 2019 by President Donald Trump, affects almost all areas of Syria's economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who do businesses with Bashar Assad's government. The law, which also impacts Syria's neighboring Middle East countries, including Lebanon, came into effect on June 17.

As the Caser Act entered into force, speculations emerged that the law may have more dire repercussions for Beirut than for Damascus, as Lebanon has already been experiencing severe financial and economic crises for months and also hosts over 1.5 million refugees from Syria, one-fourth of Lebanon's six million population. The sanctions can create new devastating issues that will take several years to resolve, according to experts.

On Wednesday, the US announced that it had imposed sanctions on Assad's son, Hafez Assad, and the Syrian Arab Army's first division, among other individuals and entities.

