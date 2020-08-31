UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beirut's New Homeless Population After Port Blast Faces Crisis As Winter Approaches - NRC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:32 PM

Beirut's New Homeless Population After Port Blast Faces Crisis as Winter Approaches - NRC

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Lebanese capital of Beirut who were made homeless following a massive blast at the city's port earlier in the month may face spending the winter months on the street unless drastic action is taken by the international community, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Hundreds of thousands of people in the Lebanese capital of Beirut who were made homeless following a massive blast at the city's port earlier in the month may face spending the winter months on the street unless drastic action is taken by the international community, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday.

In a press release, the NRC said that an estimated 300,000 people were made homeless by the blast that ripped through the Lebanese capital on August 4, adding that their current living conditions could deteriorate further as winter approaches.

"With the cold weather around the corner, we're extremely worried about them having to face even harsher conditions than they are already facing now," Carlo Gherardi, NRC's country director in Lebanon, said in a press release.

Gherardi added that at the current pace, it was unlikely that tens of thousands of homes that suffered damage in the blast would be repaired in time for winter.

The NRC is calling on the international community to provide more resources to aid the repair efforts.

According to the Lebanese government, 190 people died and more than 6,500 individuals suffered injuries in the powerful blast that has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the port.

President Michel Aoun has said that the massive explosion caused more than $15 billion in damages.

Related Topics

Weather Died Beirut Lebanon May August Government Refugee Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government honours fifth batch of government a ..

5 minutes ago

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

35 minutes ago

Relatives of MH17 Victims to File Compensation Law ..

3 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

50 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls on Mozambique to Investigate Arson ..

3 minutes ago

Italy to Go Ahead With Reopening Schools Despite C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.