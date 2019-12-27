Bek Air Plane Crashed in Residential Area, Evacuation Underway - Kazakh Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) A plane of the Bek Air airline fell on Friday in the residential area near the airport of the Kazakh city of Almaty, with the evacuation being underway, the national Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said that seven people died in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off.

According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane.

"Following the take-off, the passenger plane of the Bek Air airline, which was heading from Almaty for Nur-Sultan, crashed in a residential area," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the evacuation is being carried out at the moment. Rescue, medical and law enforcement services are working at the site.