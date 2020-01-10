(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Last year's deadly crash of the Bek Air airline's plane near the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan could be caused by the aircraft icing, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Friday.

The Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed on December 27, 2019, soon after take-off.

It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-story building. Twelve people were killed and 69 others were injured in the crash. Fokker 100 flights were suspended in Kazakhstan, as well as the airline's activities.

"Formation of ice on the aircraft is seen as the main possible reason of the accident," Sklyar said, revealing the preliminary conclusion of the governmental commission probing the crash.