Belaeronavigatsia Official Says US lawsuit Over Ryanair May Be Part of Pressure on Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Deputy head of Belarus' state-owned provider of air navigation services Belaeronavigatsia, Oleg Kazyuchits, told Sputnik that the US filed a lawsuit against him over the Ryanair incident in an attempt to exert pressure on Minsk ahead of the consideration of the report on the case by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Earlier this week, the US Justice Department said that Washington charged four Belarusian government officials, including Kazyuchits, with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight on May 23, 2021, with a pro-opposition journalist Roman Protasevich onboard.

"In general, I consider this as complete nonsense ... It is quite possible that a debate is planned on (January) 31 regarding the ICAO report and this is some part of the pressure (on Minsk) to provoke some actions, steps. This is, at least, ugly, undignified, incorrect, goes beyond common sense," Kazyuchits said.

The deputy head added that he learned about the accusations from the media and was not officially informed about the lawsuit.

"I still do not understand how official, real it is, may be, it is pure pressure or provocation. Nobody officially informed me," he added.