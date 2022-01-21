UrduPoint.com

Belaeronavigatsia Official Says US Lawsuit Over Ryanair May Be Part Of Pressure On Minsk

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Belaeronavigatsia Official Says US lawsuit Over Ryanair May Be Part of Pressure on Minsk

Deputy head of Belarus' state-owned provider of air navigation services Belaeronavigatsia, Oleg Kazyuchits, told Sputnik that the US filed a lawsuit against him over the Ryanair incident in an attempt to exert pressure on Minsk ahead of the consideration of the report on the case by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Deputy head of Belarus' state-owned provider of air navigation services Belaeronavigatsia, Oleg Kazyuchits, told Sputnik that the US filed a lawsuit against him over the Ryanair incident in an attempt to exert pressure on Minsk ahead of the consideration of the report on the case by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Earlier this week, the US Justice Department said that Washington charged four Belarusian government officials, including Kazyuchits, with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight on May 23, 2021, with a pro-opposition journalist Roman Protasevich onboard.

"In general, I consider this as complete nonsense ... It is quite possible that a debate is planned on (January) 31 regarding the ICAO report and this is some part of the pressure (on Minsk) to provoke some actions, steps. This is, at least, ugly, undignified, incorrect, goes beyond common sense," Kazyuchits said.

The deputy head added that he learned about the accusations from the media and was not officially informed about the lawsuit.

"I still do not understand how official, real it is, may be, it is pure pressure or provocation. Nobody officially informed me," he added.

Related Topics

Washington Minsk Belarus January May Media From Government

Recent Stories

GCWUF seeks applications for recruitment on regula ..

GCWUF seeks applications for recruitment on regular, contract basis

9 seconds ago
 Qadri felicitates RISJA's newly elected office bea ..

Qadri felicitates RISJA's newly elected office bearers

10 seconds ago
 Swimming Australia vows change, apologises over ab ..

Swimming Australia vows change, apologises over abuse

12 seconds ago
 Short-handed Pacers topple Warriors, Suns rally to ..

Short-handed Pacers topple Warriors, Suns rally to beat Mavs

13 seconds ago
 Burning bright: Vietnam's gold-plated new year tig ..

Burning bright: Vietnam's gold-plated new year tiger

6 minutes ago
 All set to make two PBM Panah Gahas operational in ..

All set to make two PBM Panah Gahas operational in South Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.