Belarus Able To Export Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine To Third Countries - Head Of RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Belarus Able to Export Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine to Third Countries - Head of RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Belarus has capabilities to not just produce Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, but also export it to third countries, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Friday.

According to Dmitriev, the vaccine developers already transferred a significant part of production technology to Belarusian pharmaceutical company Belmedpreparaty.

"We see that Belarus can not only produce a vaccine for Belarus, but we also see that after meeting part of the domestic demand, it is also possible to export the vaccine from Belarus to third countries, which will also be important and will allow us to jointly help other countries in the fight against the pandemic. although, of course, the priority is to vaccinate citizens of both Russia and Belarus," Dmitriev said during a briefing.

More Stories From World

