Belarus Accuses France Of 'air Piracy' After Re-routing Of Plane: Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:27 PM
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Belarus on Wednesday accused French authorities of committing an act of "air piracy" after a Belarusian passenger plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona was turned back.
"Honestly, this is essentially air piracy," foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a statement, adding that France's aviation authorities did not allow the Belarusian plane to pass through French airspace.