UrduPoint.com

Belarus Accuses Polish Military Of Shooting At Migrants To Prevent Border Crossing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossing

The Polish security forces used bursts of automatic weapon fire last night to prevent migrants from crossing the border, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Polish security forces used bursts of automatic weapon fire last night to prevent migrants from crossing the border, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday.

"A group of desperate migrants decided to independently proceed to the territory of Poland. People were pushed to do so by a desperate situation, in which they found themselves due to the lack of legal opportunity to apply for protection in the European Union. This time, the Polish security forces met the refugees with automatic bursts of fire," the Belarusian agency said on Telegram.

Belarusian border guards "covered the area in order to thwart possible provocations," the statement added.

More than 2,000 migrants are currently stranded on the Belarus-Poland border, accommodated in a shelter arranged by the Belarusian authorities. Following several attempts to force their way over the border, Poland increased its security presence to thwart illegal crossings.

The Polish government has accused Minsk of fostering the migrant flow, while the Belarusian government accused Polish board guards of forcibly pushing migrants back onto the Belarusian side.

Related Topics

Fire European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Border From Government Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

1 minute ago
 IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwa ..

IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwal

1 minute ago
 White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordin ..

White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordinate Climate Change Policy - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Sa ..

Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Saudi Land Forces commander

6 minutes ago
 US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Ov ..

US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns

4 minutes ago
 EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to S ..

EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to Speed Up Process - Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.