UrduPoint.com

Belarus Achieved Growth Of Exports To Russia By Nearly 1.5 Times - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Belarus Achieved Growth of Exports to Russia by Nearly 1.5 Times - Deputy Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The export of Belarusian goods to Russia grew almost 1.5 times over the past year, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik said.

"Exports to the Russian Federation grew 1.4 times. This is a very good result for the industry of the Republic of Belarus in general. Probably for the first time in history we got a positive balance (in trade with Russia)," Parkhomchik said on Sunday, in an interview broadcast on ONT tv (All-National Television).

The deputy prime minister drew attention to the fact that when foreign companies left the Russian market due to sanctions and the special military operation, new opportunities opened up for industrial enterprises of Belarus, which were able to quickly reorient exports from the markets of Western Europe and Ukraine to Russia.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that trade between Russia and Belarus grew by 10% year-on-year in January-October of 2022, and was expected to reach a new record of $40 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Belarus December Sunday Market TV From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2023

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

48 minutes ago
 City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

9 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

12 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.