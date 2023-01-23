Belarus Achieved Growth of Exports to Russia by Nearly 1.5 Times - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The export of Belarusian goods to Russia grew almost 1.5 times over the past year, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik said.

"Exports to the Russian Federation grew 1.4 times. This is a very good result for the industry of the Republic of Belarus in general. Probably for the first time in history we got a positive balance (in trade with Russia)," Parkhomchik said on Sunday, in an interview broadcast on ONT tv (All-National Television).

The deputy prime minister drew attention to the fact that when foreign companies left the Russian market due to sanctions and the special military operation, new opportunities opened up for industrial enterprises of Belarus, which were able to quickly reorient exports from the markets of Western Europe and Ukraine to Russia.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that trade between Russia and Belarus grew by 10% year-on-year in January-October of 2022, and was expected to reach a new record of $40 billion.