Belarus' Acting Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Counterparts From Sweden, Finland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarus' acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has held phone conversations with his counterparts from Finland and Sweden on the situation in his country, swept by protests since the day of the presidential election, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Makei held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto earlier in the day.

"They exchanged opinions on the situation developing in Belarus after the presidential election and on the prospects of further cooperation.

They reaffirmed mutual desire to preserve channels of communication, to continue working contacts and to maintain dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Apart from that, Makei held a conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, also on Tuesday. According to the ministry, they focused on "the post-election situation in Belarus" and "prospects of Belarus' cooperation with the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co‘operation in Europe."