UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Acting Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Counterparts From Sweden, Finland

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Belarus' Acting Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Counterparts From Sweden, Finland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarus' acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has held phone conversations with his counterparts from Finland and Sweden on the situation in his country, swept by protests since the day of the presidential election, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Makei held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto earlier in the day.

"They exchanged opinions on the situation developing in Belarus after the presidential election and on the prospects of further cooperation.

They reaffirmed mutual desire to preserve channels of communication, to continue working contacts and to maintain dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Apart from that, Makei held a conversation with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, also on Tuesday. According to the ministry, they focused on "the post-election situation in Belarus" and "prospects of Belarus' cooperation with the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co‘operation in Europe."

Related Topics

Election Europe European Union Vladimir Putin Belarus Sweden Finland From

Recent Stories

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

29 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

44 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

59 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Visits from Bait Al Oudâ€™ marks its seventh vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.