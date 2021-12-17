Belarus activists win German prize for European values

Three Belarus opposition leaders have won the 2022 Charlemagne prize, a prominent annual German award for promoting European values, organisers said Friday

The committee in the western city of Aachen said it had recognised Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, three "strong and fearless women", for its award, created in 1950 and bestowed each May.

They were selected for "their courageous and encouraging efforts to fight against brutal state despotism, torture, oppression and the violation of basic human rights by an authoritarian regime -- and to campaign for democracy, freedom and the rule of law".

The trio spearheaded an unprecedented protest movement last year against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994.

Tikhanovskaya was forced to flee the country when Lukashenko launched a vicious crackdown on post-election protests against his rule that saw hundreds of people jailed and many more exiled.

Tsepkalo fled to Greece while a Belarusian court in September sentenced Kolesnikova, a former flute player who refused to go into exile, to 11 years in prison.

And this week Tikhanovskaya's husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was jailed for 18 years for his role in the opposition.

The prize committee said the laureates were "energetic, living symbols of the spirit of freedom".

"The sacrifices they have made are unprecedented. They are a steadfast signal to their own Belarusian society to take its destiny into its own hands." It said the trio sent a message to the rest of European society to take a stand "for the European values that have been fought for over centuries, values that are increasingly endangered today".

"We cannot allow the spirit of the Belarusian democratic movement to fail in Europe," it added.

Previous winners of the prize include Pope Francis, former German chancellor Angela Merkel, former French president Francois Mitterrand and former Czech president Vaclav Havel.