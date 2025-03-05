Belarus’ Agricultural Export Up By More Than 14% In 2024
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In 2024 Belarus ramped up export of food products and agricultural raw materials by 14.4%, Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister Vladimir Grakun said at the board meeting to review the performance of the agricultural industry in 2024, BelTA has learned.
It was noted that the agricultural industry maintained momentum last year. The needs of the domestic market were met in full, the main parameters of the national food security were ensured, and foodstuff export increased.
Thus, the gross agricultural output amounted to Br36.3 billion in 2024, which was up by 3.4% in comparable prices year-on-year. The output of milk rose by 5%, that of livestock and poultry - 2.5%, cereals and legumes - 8.8%, rapeseed - 16%, sugar beet - 2.
2%. The processing industry reported an increase in the production of major commodity items.
"The increase in agricultural production allowed Belarus not only to meet the needs of the domestic market but also to ramp up export of food products and agricultural raw materials by 14.4% last year. We earned $8.5 billion in foreign Currency proceeds, which was $1 billion more than in 2023," Vladimir Grakun said. "Despite the sanctions, Belarus supplied food products to 117 countries (19 of them were new markets)."
The board members reviewed the performance of the agricultural industry in 2024, acknowledged some positive moments, analyzed the issues that hindered the achievement of some of the targets, discussed ways to deal with them and outlined the goals for 2025.
