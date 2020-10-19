UrduPoint.com
Belarus Allows Political Consultant Shklyarov To Go Under House Arrest - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Belarus Allows Political Consultant Shklyarov to Go Under House Arrest - Lawyer

Political consultant Vitaly Shklyarov, who holds a US citizenship, was released from the detention facility in Belarus and put under house arrest, his lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, told Sputnik on Monda

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Political consultant Vitaly Shklyarov, who holds a US citizenship, was released from the detention facility in Belarus and put under house arrest, his lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Vitaly's pre-trial detention was changed to house arrest," the lawyer said, adding that he did not know the exact restrictions his client had to comply with.

Shklyarov was detained as part of a criminal case.

More Stories From World

