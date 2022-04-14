Belarus Allows Visa-Free Entry to Citizens of Lithuania, Latvia From April 15

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Belarus has granted a visa-free entry to Lithuanian and Latvian citizens from April 15, with the free-entry regime expected to last for one month, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus said on Thursday.

"Citizens of Lithuania and Latvia are allowed visa-free entry to Belarus from April 15. ... Crossing the border without a visa for this category of citizens will be possible at checkpoints on the Belarusian-Latvian and Belarusian-Lithuanian sections of the border.

This regime will be valid from 00:00 on April 15 to May 15 inclusive," the committee said on its Telegram channel.

The decision is explained by the approach of the Orthodox and Catholic religious holidays and the fact that Latvians and Lithuanians did not have the opportunity to visit their relatives in Belarus due to long COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee told Sputnik that the visa-free entry applies to all citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, and not only to those with relatives in Belarus.