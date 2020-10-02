UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Announces 'counter-sanctions' Against EU

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Belarus announces 'counter-sanctions' against EU

Minsk said Friday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minsk said Friday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus's foreign ministry said in a statement.

EU leaders earlier Friday gave their approval for travel bans and asset freezes on some 40 members of Lukashenko's regime they deemed responsible for rigging the August 9 election and the subsequent violent crackdown on protests.

Related Topics

Election European Union Minsk Belarus August Visa From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

33 seconds ago

Chief Minister announces compensation package for ..

35 seconds ago

Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

36 seconds ago

NAB achieves best conviction ratio in corruption r ..

38 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 02 Oct 2020

40 seconds ago

Germany to Return Over 2,900 Icons Seized by Custo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.