Belarus announces 'counter-sanctions' against EU

Minsk said Friday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minsk said Friday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus's foreign ministry said in a statement.

EU leaders earlier Friday gave their approval for travel bans and asset freezes on some 40 members of Lukashenko's regime they deemed responsible for rigging the August 9 election and the subsequent violent crackdown on protests.