Belarus Appealed to BRICS for Admission in Group in May - Foreign Ministry

Belarus appealed to BRICS member for admission to join the group in May, and expects to develop cooperation in various formats, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Belarus appealed to BRICS member for admission to join the group in May, and expects to develop cooperation in various formats, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In May 2023, official appeals from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were sent to the heads of the BRICS member states on the admission of our country to the association.

This decision was an absolutely logical step in the context of the implementation of Belarusian approaches to expanding cooperation in multilateral formats with traditional partners and friendly states," the ministry said.