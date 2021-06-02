Belarus Appeals to ICAO in Light of Some Nations' Ban on Airspace Use - Transport Ministry

Belarus intends to appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in light of some countries' ban on their airspace use by Belarusian air carriers, the transport ministry announced on Wednesday

"Belarus intends to appeal to the ICAO Council, asking it to assess the legality of the actions of Ukraine and other nations, which unilaterally and in violation of international commitments introduced bans and restrictions on their airspace use by Belarusian air carriers; and to consider ensuring ... uniformity in measures regarding identical incidents; and also to legally assess the threat of use of force by Ukraine against a Belarusian civil aircraft back in 2016," the Belarusian Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement.