Belarus Approves Agreement With Russia on Recognition of COVID19 Vaccination Certificates

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The government of Belarus has approved an agreement with Russia on the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a decree published on the Belarusian national legal online portal.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus approves the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), concluded by means of an exchange of notes on December 20, 2022," the document says.

The decree specifies that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a notification about the implementation by Belarus of the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Belarus is carried out using Russian vaccines (Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, CoviVac) as well as China's Vero Cell. Belarus has also registered the Cuban SOBERANA PLUS vaccine against the coronavirus.

Additionally, Belarus is working on developing its own coronavirus vaccine, with industrial production expected in late 2023-early 2024.