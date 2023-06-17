UrduPoint.com

Belarus Approves Agreement With Russia On Recognition Of COVID19 Vaccination Certificates

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Belarus Approves Agreement With Russia on Recognition of COVID19 Vaccination Certificates

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The government of Belarus has approved an agreement with Russia on the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a decree published on the Belarusian national legal online portal.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus approves the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), concluded by means of an exchange of notes on December 20, 2022," the document says.

The decree specifies that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a notification about the implementation by Belarus of the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Belarus is carried out using Russian vaccines (Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, CoviVac) as well as China's Vero Cell. Belarus has also registered the Cuban SOBERANA PLUS vaccine against the coronavirus.

Additionally, Belarus is working on developing its own coronavirus vaccine, with industrial production expected in late 2023-early 2024.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China Belarus December Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

4 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

4 hours ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

4 hours ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

4 hours ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.