Belarus Approves List Of Retaliatory Measures Against Western Sanctions - Government

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:27 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Belarus has approved a list of retaliatory measures against western sanctions, it includes goods from Liqui Moly, Skoda Auto and Beiersdorf companies, the government said on Friday.

In March, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on retaliatory sanctions, which envision a ban on imports of certain goods from countries that previously imposed sanctions against Minsk

"To ensure the protection of national interests, taking into account unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people, the government has established a list of goods prohibited for import and sale on the territory of the Republic of Belarus .

.. The list of prohibited goods includes the goods of the LIQUI MOLY, SKODA AUTO and BEIERSDORF groups of companies (trademarks NIVEA, EUCERIN, LA PRAIRIE, LABELLO, HANSAPLAST, FLORENA, 8X4, SKIN STORIES, GAMMON, TESA, CHAUL, COPPERTONE, HIDROFUGAL, STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME," the government said in a statement.

More Stories From World

