MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Belarus has approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 and older, the country's health ministry said Friday.

"Sputnik V vaccine, Gam-COVID-Vac was approved by the Belarusian Health Ministry for use for people older than 60," the ministry said.