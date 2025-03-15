Belarus, Argentina consider joint sci-tech projects in agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Charge d'Affaires of Belarus in Argentina Yulia Ilyina took part in the EXPOAGRO 2025 in San Nicolas, Buenos Aires Province, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Argentina.

The Belarusian diplomat held meetings with Ariel Pereda, Director of Argentina’s National Institute of Agricultural Technology, and also heads of a number of specialized agricultural associations of the country.

During the talks, Yulia Ilyina presented Belarus’ achievements in the development of the agricultural sector, and also the country’s potential in the production of agricultural machinery.

The meeting also focused on the possibilities of implementing joint scientific and technical projects in the agro-industrial sector.