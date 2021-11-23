Belarus' Armed Forces Alarmed by Poland, Latvia, Lithuania Military Build Up

Belarus is alarmed by the increase in the number of military contingent in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, General Staff of Belarus' Armed Forces said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Belarus is alarmed by the increase in the number of military contingent in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, General Staff of Belarus' Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

"It is also alarming that, in addition to creating groupings of troops on Polish territory, our Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Latvia, are also building up their contingents," the general staff wrote in Telegram.

The general staff also noted that Belarus offered Poland to hold a bilateral meeting of arms control experts and exchange representatives to monitor military activities, as required by bilateral regional agreements, but these attempts to relieve tension were rejected by Warsaw.