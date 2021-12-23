UrduPoint.com

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Belarusian security services have arrested a Russian citizen living in the Belarusian city of Gomel for setting fire to the car of an interior ministry official and puncturing the tires of 39 trolleybuses in what they considers to be an act of terrorism, local KGB said on Wednesday.

"A recent example is the arrest by our department of a Russian citizen with a Belarusian residence permit... who set fire to a personal car of the first deputy head of the department for the execution of judgments in the Gomel region for extremist, political reasons, and punctured tires of 39 trolleybuses in Gomel to stop public transport," the KGB was quoted as saying by Belta.

The department is currently investigating the incident and has opened a criminal case against the man for committing an act of terrorism.

The Belarusian KGB noted that they have recently observed a growing trend toward "radicalization of individuals" through extremist Telegram communities which instigate their followers to engage in acts of terrorism.

