MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarus has asked Switzerland to check social media claims about $840 million stored in a Credit Suisse account of President Alexander Lukashenko's eldest son, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday.

"The bank has denied [the claim's authenticity].

But we have officially asked Switzerland to share [account] details with us," Makei told reporters in Minsk.

The minister added that he discussed rumors about Viktor Lukashenko's secret fortune with his father on Thursday. Viktor is a presidential aide on national security.

Makei said he had asked the president to transfer a half of the sum, "if we find it," to the Belarusian embassy in Switzerland to promote trade and economic relations. He added that the president gave him his word.