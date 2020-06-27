UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Asks Switzerland To Probe Claims Of $840Mln In President's Son's Account

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:14 AM

Belarus Asks Switzerland to Probe Claims of $840Mln in President's Son's Account

Belarus has asked Switzerland to check social media claims about $840 million stored in a Credit Suisse account of President Alexander Lukashenko's eldest son, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarus has asked Switzerland to check social media claims about $840 million stored in a Credit Suisse account of President Alexander Lukashenko's eldest son, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday.

"The bank has denied [the claim's authenticity].

But we have officially asked Switzerland to share [account] details with us," Makei told reporters in Minsk.

The minister added that he discussed rumors about Viktor Lukashenko's secret fortune with his father on Thursday. Viktor is a presidential aide on national security.

Makei said he had asked the president to transfer a half of the sum, "if we find it," to the Belarusian embassy in Switzerland to promote trade and economic relations. He added that the president gave him his word.

Related Topics

Social Media Bank Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Switzerland Share Million

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

20 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

20 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

20 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.