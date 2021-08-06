UrduPoint.com

Belarus Asks UN To Deal With Violent Migrant Pushbacks By Lithuania

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Belarus has asked a top UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) official in Minsk to help it deal with Lithuania's "barbaric" way of pushing EU-bound migrants back across their shared border, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Lithuania declared a state of emergency in July after seeing record numbers of migrants, most of them from the middle East, crossing into its territory from Belarus. The Belarusian border guard agency said forty migrants were beaten and forced back into Belarus on Monday. A severely beaten man who was found near the border on Tuesday night died of his wounds.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik told UNHCR's Mulusew Mamo on Thursday that "barbaric methods of forcible expulsion of asylum seekers" were unacceptable and asked him to "help resolve the situation and return the Lithuanian side to the legal field.

The practice of forcibly returning migrants is illegal under the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. The officials agreed that international laws on the right to asylum must be adhered to.

EU chiefs accuse Belarus of allowing migrants to cross over to get back at Brussels for imposing economic sanctions on Minsk. The Belarusian president said his government could no longer afford beefing up border security.

