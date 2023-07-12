Open Menu

Belarus Authorities Say Polish Guards Forced 13 Refugees Across Border In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus reported on Wednesday two new cases of Poland's border services forcing refugees to cross the country's border into Belarus.

"In 24 hours, Polish law enforcement has tried to drive out to Belarus two groups of refugees. In the evening of July 9, Polish military brought nine foreigners to the barrier on the border with Belarus. Four more were brought the next day during the night. Both groups were forcefully driven out from Poland through an animal gate," the statement by the border committee's press service read.

Authorities said that the refugees "were treated like criminals by the Polish side, which has been transferring them in handcuffs and using tear gas."

"The lack of response toward Poland's illegal actions by international organizations and European human rights institutes confirms European Union's cynical neglect of respect for the rights of refugees and breeds overindulgence with regard to vulnerable groups of people," the committee said.

On June 26, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants said that both Poland and Belarus had engaged in pushing back migrants at their national borders during the migrant crisis of 2021 and called on both nations to launch a probe into the violence and fatalities caused by the mistreatment of refugees.

In mid-2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the European Union. The Polish authorities tightened border controls, deployed troops, and have continued to intercept illegal migrants attempting to enter Poland. Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus said Poland was forcibly expelling migrants to Belarusian territory and fueling the crisis.

