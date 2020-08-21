Belarus Authorities Should Urgently Release All Unlawfully Detained Protesters - OHCHR

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged the Belarus authorities to immediately release people remaining in arbitrary detention amid post-election protests, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged the Belarus authorities to immediately release people remaining in arbitrary detention amid post-election protests, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement on Friday.

"We remain seriously concerned that over 100 people are reportedly still detained, including approximately 60 individuals who are accused of criminal acts, which could carry heavy prison sentences, in connection with their participation in largely peaceful demonstrations," Throssell said. "We call on the authorities in Belarus to immediately release all those who have been unlawfully or arbitrarily detained and to stop detaining people for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and to freedom of peaceful assembly."

OHCHR is particularly concerned about the fate of at least eight protesters who have disappeared after the start of demonstrations on August 9, Throssell said, adding that Belarus must promptly inform family members and legal representatives about the detainees' whereabouts.

Throssell also noted that the UN agency is disturbed that no action has been taken to probe reports of alleged large-scale torture of people during arrests and in detention.

"We reiterate the call made last week by the High Commissioner for prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations. These include the deaths of four people as a result of injuries they sustained during the protests," the spokesperson said.

Nationwide protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth consecutive term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second with roughly 10 percent, was the legitimate winner.

In the first days of the rallies, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, which caused serious concerns abroad.

According to official estimates, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released.