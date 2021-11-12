UrduPoint.com

Belarus Awaits First Move From EU To Jointly Address Border Security Problems - Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Belarus expects the European Union to make the first move and start a dialogue for jointly resolving security problems at the border, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei claimed that Poland was pulling large-caliber weapons to the border. Rybakov specified that "they are pulling military equipment, including tank units" and also pointed to "numerous irrefutable evidence.

"

According to the diplomat, Minsk believes that effective protection of the Belarusian-Polish border can be ensured exclusively through cooperation.

"We are ready for cooperation and dialogue to ensure security on our common border, cooperation primarily with the EU, as we have a problem between Belarus and the EU countries ... We expect the EU ... to take the first step, to show some sound pragmatism, to start dialogue with us, then we could start solving this problem through joint effort," Rybakov noted.

