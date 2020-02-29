UrduPoint.com
Belarus, Azerbaijan Report First Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Belarus and Azerbaijan reported Friday their first cases of the novel coronavirus, while Georgia announced its second case, saying several more people in quarantine may test positive

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Belarus and Azerbaijan reported Friday their first cases of the novel coronavirus, while Georgia announced its second case, saying several more people in quarantine may test positive.

Belarus's health ministry said that an infected Iranian student who arrived in the country from Azerbaijan last week was in a "satisfactory" condition.

The student and people he had been in contact with had been placed in quarantine in a hospital in the capital Minsk, it added in a statement.

