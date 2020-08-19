UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Babariko Campaign Sends Letters To Russian, EU Envoys About Ongoing Protests

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Belarus' Babariko Campaign Sends Letters to Russian, EU Envoys About Ongoing Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The campaign of Viktor Babariko, a jailed Belarusian opposition leader who was barred from running in the presidential election, has laid out its views about the ongoing post-election protests in letters sent to the ambassadors of Russia and the European Union, campaign leader Maria Kolesnikova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have acquainted the international community and Russia with our views ” those of the Babariko campaign ” on the situation, the election and its results and the government's use of force against peaceful citizens. For example, we have sent a document addressed to Russian Ambassador to Belarus [Dmitry Mezentsev]. We were told that it had been delivered," Kolesnikova said.

Asked about the campaign's communications with the European Union, she said "a letter to ambassadors" had been sent.

According to Kolesnikova, who is also a member of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council, the opposition strives to continuously communicate its political stances as a means of countering the government's information pressure.

"To remove the manipulations of the incumbent president, who claims that we are against good and neighborly relations with Russia, we continuously send messages that it is important for us to maintain partnership-based, mutually-beneficial and pragmatic relations with all partners, including Russia," Kolesnikova said.

Protests were brewing in Belarus for weeks before the August 9 presidential election amid the government's crackdown on the opposition campaigns. Some of them, including Babariko, were not even allowed to register as candidates and were put behind bars on non-political charges.

The protests went nationwide when the government claimed that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the election with over 80 percent of the vote while the key opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won less than 10 percent. With the protests in their ninth day now, people continue to demand that Lukashenko step down and yield power to the opposition.

The initial several days of the protests were marked by documented police brutality as officers fired tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Related Topics

Election Police Water Russia Vote European Union Belarus August Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

54 minutes ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

1 hour ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

2 hours ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

1 hour ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.