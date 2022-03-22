Belarus' Ban on Export of Industrial Products Does Not Apply to Goods From Russia, Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The ban imposed by Belarus on the export of some industrial products from the country does not apply to goods of Belarusian and Russian origin and transit, including between parts of Russia, according to a government resolution published on the national legal internet portal.

Earlier, the Belarusian government reported that Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko ordered to ban the export of 254 types of industrial goods from the country "to protect the economic interests of the state."