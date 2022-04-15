Belarus Bans Entry of EU-Registered Cars, Tractors - Transport Ministry

Belarus is banning the entry of cars and tractors, registered in the European Union, across the border of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Transport Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Belarus is banning the entry of cars and tractors, registered in the European Union, across the border of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Transport Ministry said on Friday.

"Belarus has taken retaliatory measures against vehicles registered in the EU member states.

From 00.00 on April 16, 2022, a ban is introduced on the movement of cars and tractors registered in the European Union across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union to Belarus," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.