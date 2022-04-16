UrduPoint.com

Belarus Bans Entry Of EU-Registered Cars, Tractors - Transport Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Belarus Bans Entry of EU-Registered Cars, Tractors - Transport Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Belarus is banning the entry of cars and tractors, registered in the European Union, across the border of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Transport Ministry said on Friday.

"Belarus has taken retaliatory measures against vehicles registered in the EU member states. From 00.00 on April 16, 2022, a ban is introduced on the movement of cars and tractors registered in the European Union across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union to Belarus," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian State Customs Committee designated 14 special entry points which can be used by trucks from the EU for operations with cargo and changing of trucks.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side, imposing sanctions on both countries.

