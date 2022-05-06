UrduPoint.com

Belarus Bans EU-Registered Carriers From Moving Oversized Cargo Across Country - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Belarus Bans EU-Registered Carriers From Moving Oversized Cargo Across Country - Gov't

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Belarus has introduced a ban for carriers registered in the EU on the movement of large-scale cargo across the country, the government said on Friday.

"A ban is introduced for carriers registered in the European Union to move bulky cargo across the territory of Belarus.

The exception is bulky cargo, the technological features of which do not allow going to the established places for reloading or re-transferring cargo (subject to approval by the Ministry of Transport), and car carriers," the government wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

European Union Car Belarus Government

Recent Stories

vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: ..

Vivo Leads China’s Smartphone Market in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

28 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using ..

Russia's Rostec to Develop Pocket-Sized UAVs Using Special Operation's Experienc ..

22 minutes ago
 FIA launches investigation into fake videos runnin ..

FIA launches investigation into fake videos running on social media

30 minutes ago
 Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas ..

Bulgaria industry on tenterhooks after Russia gas cut

30 minutes ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

30 minutes ago
 Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US requ ..

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.