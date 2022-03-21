Belarus Bans Export of 254 Types of Industrial Goods, Animal Feed

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has ordered temporary export bans on 254 types of industrial goods and grain products used for animal feed to protect the country's economy amid sanctions imposed on Belarus due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Belarusian government said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has ordered temporary export bans on 254 types of industrial goods and grain products used for animal feed to protect the country's economy amid sanctions imposed on Belarus due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Belarusian government said on Monday.

"The prime minister signed two decrees... Both decrees impose a ban of six months and will go into effect after the official publication, which is tomorrow," the Belarusian government said on Telegram.

The first decree bans the export of 254 types of industrial goods. The authorities did not provide a specific list of the products. According to the statement, the order was signed "to protect the economic interests of the country.

The second decree provides for a ban on the export of processed grains used to feed animals. The ban also applies to the export of proteinous raw materials for the animal feed industry. According to the Belarusian government, the document was signed to "ensure the stable operation of livestock."

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in the hostilities on the Russian side. In response, the West has rolled out a sanctions campaign against both Russia and Belarus.