Belarus Bans Live Coverage Of Unauthorized Rallies That Seeks To Promote Them

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Belarus Bans Live Coverage of Unauthorized Rallies That Seeks to Promote Them

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed on Monday laws that ban live coverage of unauthorized rallies with the aim of promoting them, according to the national legal internet portal.

The national register of legal acts now includes laws on amendments to the law on mass events in Belarus and on amendments to laws on mass media. The laws have been previously passed by both houses of the parliament.

The amendments, in particular, introduce the possibility of stripping journalists of accreditation if they or their media outlets violate the established accreditation procedure, or disseminate misinformation that discredits the reputation of the organization that accredited the journalist, or deliberately commit an illegal act while on duty.

The legislation also bans the real-time coverage of unauthorized mass events if it pursues the goal of popularizing or promoting them. This law prohibits journalists from acting as organizers or participants in such events while on duty.

More Stories From World

