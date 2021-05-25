Belarus Bans Live Coverage of Unauthorized Rallies That Seeks to Promote Them

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed on Monday laws that ban live coverage of unauthorized rallies with the aim of promoting them, according to the national legal information internet portal

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed on Monday laws that ban live coverage of unauthorized rallies with the aim of promoting them, according to the national legal information internet portal.

The national register of legal acts now includes amendments to the law on mass events in Belarus and amendments to laws on mass media. The laws have been previously passed by both houses of the parliament.

The amendments, in particular, introduce the possibility of stripping journalists of accreditation if they or their media outlets violate the established accreditation procedure, or disseminate misinformation that discredits the reputation of the organization that accredited the journalist, or deliberately commit an illegal act while on duty.

The legislation also bans the real-time coverage of unauthorized mass events if it pursues the goal of popularizing or promoting them.

This law prohibits journalists from acting as organizers or participants in such events while on duty.

Earlier on Monday, Lukashenko also signed another law that allows the authorities to put restrictions on the operation of telecommunication networks in the country for national security reasons.

Under the new legislation, the state reserves the right to restrict the functioning of telecommunication networks or altogether halt their work in order to prevent situations that threaten national security. The analytic center under the President of Belarus has been appointed as the authority in charge of managing the public communications network. Local operators' failure to comply with the requirements to suspend or limit the operation of networks will be considered a gross violation of the law.