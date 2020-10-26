Belarus Bars Entry to 595 Foreigners in 1 Week - Border Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Belarus refused entry to 595 foreigners over the past seven days, as they failed to explain their reasons for visiting, with most of the arrivals coming from Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, the country's border service told Sputnik on Monday.

"In the last week, 595 foreigners were refused entry at the Belarusian border for various reasons," a representative of the service, Anton Bychkovsky, said.

According to Bychkovsky, most of these individuals were "strong young men, with an athletic build, who could not explain or prove their reasons for visiting Belarus."