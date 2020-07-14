Belarus bars jailed Lukashenko rival from contesting vote

The Belarus central electoral commission on Tuesday refused to register the jailed main rival to President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate for August's presidential polls

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Belarus central electoral commission on Tuesday refused to register the jailed main rival to President Alexander Lukashenko as a candidate for August's presidential polls.

The commission unanimously voted against Viktor Babaryko's candidacy on the chairwoman's recommendation after she read out allegations that he failed to declare all his earnings and his campaign used financing from a foreign organisation.