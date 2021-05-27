UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Belavia Airline Flight Arrives In Tallinn Despite Proposed EU Ban

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Belarus' Belavia Airline Flight Arrives in Tallinn Despite Proposed EU Ban

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A flight of Belarus's state airline Belavia landed on Thursday in the Estonian capital of Tallinn as scheduled, despite the flight ban proposed earlier by the EU leaders, according to the Tallinn Airport said.

European leaders on Monday agreed to ban Belarusian airlines from entering EU air space and recommended the bloc's airlines refrain from flying over the Eastern European country in the wake of the Ryanair incident. Countries like Poland, Latvia, Sweden, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland have already banned flights from Belarus, leaving Estonia the only one in the region that has not done so, according to the news website Delfi.

"The Belavia flight from Minsk to Tallinn arrived as scheduled and soon went back," the airport said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas promised that Belavia will not be able to land in the country's airports.

"Position of [the Estonian government]: #Belavia flights will not be accepted in Estonian airports, official decision later today. Belarusian government has to take responsibility for its actions," Kallas tweeted.

On Sunday, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat which later turned out to have been false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Telegram channel Nexta, which was active during last year's post-election protests. The journalist was detained during the stopover. The incident provoked an outcry from Western politicians and officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minsk Tallinn Athens Vilnius Ireland Estonia Belarus Poland Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Sunday From Government Airport

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

18 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

38 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.