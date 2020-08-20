UrduPoint.com
Belarus Boosting Defenses Near Border With Poland, Lithuania - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Belarus is boosting its defenses in the northwestern region of Grodno bordering Poland and Lithuania, the spokesman for the country's border protection service told Sputnik on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarus is boosting its defenses in the northwestern region of Grodno bordering Poland and Lithuania, the spokesman for the country's border protection service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier this week, President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the border service to boost its preparedness to prevent arrival of "militants, arms, munitions, money to finance unrest" in the country.

"The number of border patrols was increased. There is increased control on people and vehicle arriving at border zone," Anton Bychkovsky said.

