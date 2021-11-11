Belarus Border Agency Rejects Reports on Death of Minor Migrant

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus rejected on Thursday reports that a minor among migrants stranded at the border with Poland had died.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a 14-year-old boy of Kurdish origin died of cold at the Belarusian-Polish border, his body was taken away by border guards.

"The State Border Committee of Belarus rejects the information on the death of a child among migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border," committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told Sputnik.

More than 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire border fence in subzero temperatures since Monday. Unconfirmed reports say several people have died.